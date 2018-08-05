PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on PennyMac Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

PennyMac Financial Services opened at $21.95 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.63. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $25.20.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.49 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 10.77%. equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David M. Walker sold 5,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $107,648.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $103,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,217 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,426. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 46,723 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,534,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 566.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 93,366 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 19,157 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

