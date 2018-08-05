PDF Solutions (PDFS) and Syntel (SYNT) Critical Survey

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) and Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

86.8% of PDF Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of Syntel shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of PDF Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.1% of Syntel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PDF Solutions and Syntel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDF Solutions -2.23% -1.14% -1.01% Syntel 18.42% -1,276.59% 38.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PDF Solutions and Syntel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDF Solutions $101.87 million 3.13 -$1.33 million ($0.04) -249.13 Syntel $923.83 million 3.65 $166.26 million $2.02 20.10

Syntel has higher revenue and earnings than PDF Solutions. PDF Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Syntel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

PDF Solutions has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syntel has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PDF Solutions and Syntel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDF Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Syntel 2 10 0 0 1.83

PDF Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 140.84%. Syntel has a consensus price target of $27.29, suggesting a potential downside of 32.79%. Given PDF Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PDF Solutions is more favorable than Syntel.

Summary

Syntel beats PDF Solutions on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits (IC) in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions. The company also provides Characterization Vehicle (CV) infrastructure, which includes CV test chips, pdCV analysis software, and pdFasTest electrical testers; DFI infrastructure that comprises DFI on-chip instruments, eProbe contactless E-beam tool, and Exensio ?char DFI software; FIRE software, which analyzes an IC design to compute its systematic and random yield loss; and Template technology that includes Templatyzer software and IP for identifying and developing a set of layout patterns. In addition, it offers Exensio enterprise-wide platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects, loads, and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers testing and analysis capability; and Exensio-Char, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and DFI on-chip instruments. The company sells its technologies and services through direct sales force, solution implementation teams, and strategic alliances to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor design companies, and foundries in the microprocessors, memory, graphics, image sensor solutions, and communications segments. PDF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Syntel

Syntel, Inc. provides digital transformation, information technology (IT), and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services worldwide. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Insurance; Manufacturing; and Retail, Logistics, and Telecom segments. It provides end-to-end, integrated application, and infrastructure management services; develops software applications; and offers legacy modernization services, such as software analysis, language conversion, reverse engineering, database migration, code optimization, cloud onboarding and migration, ecosystem migration, testing, and management. The company also provides consulting, implementation, and management services for enterprise architecture, data warehousing, business intelligence, and enterprise application integration, as well as mobility, big data, analytics, and Internet of Things technologies. In addition, it offers KPO services that provide outsourced solutions for knowledge and business processes. The company offers its products to various companies in the banking and financial services, healthcare and life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and telecom industries. Syntel, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.