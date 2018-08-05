Parker-Hannifin (PH) PT Set at $190.00 by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Parker-Hannifin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $232.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.50.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin opened at $172.51 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.59. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $152.47 and a 52-week high of $212.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kurt A. Keller sold 7,005 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.04, for a total transaction of $1,275,190.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,795,061.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 570 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.73, for a total value of $100,736.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,323 shares of company stock worth $2,192,442. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 349,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,425,000 after purchasing an additional 44,584 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 40,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 361,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,852,000 after purchasing an additional 207,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

