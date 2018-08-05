Pareto Network Trading Down 12.8% This Week (PARETO)

Pareto Network (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Pareto Network has a total market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $91,574.00 worth of Pareto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pareto Network has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One Pareto Network token can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003470 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014254 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000424 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00387746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00192545 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000194 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013691 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Pareto Network Profile

Pareto Network launched on November 6th, 2017. Pareto Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,153,959 tokens. The Reddit community for Pareto Network is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pareto Network’s official message board is blog.pareto.network . Pareto Network’s official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pareto Network is pareto.network

Buying and Selling Pareto Network

Pareto Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pareto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pareto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pareto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

