Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $1,924,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 52,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 95,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 73,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $587,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amgen from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amgen from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amgen from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.76.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total value of $281,011.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $844,972. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Amgen opened at $197.99 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $127.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.31 and a 1-year high of $201.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

