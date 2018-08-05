Pandacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.62 Million (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Pandacoin has a total market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $1,994.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pandacoin has traded 21% lower against the dollar. One Pandacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including BX Thailand, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin Coin Profile

Pandacoin (CRYPTO:PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

