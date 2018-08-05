PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.82.

PACW stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.42. 383,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,997. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $55.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $301.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

In related news, EVP Christopher D. Blake sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total transaction of $539,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,236.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Carlson sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $60,863.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,663 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,006,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 145.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 19.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

