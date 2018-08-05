Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a medical diagnostics company. It develops new tests for various diseases based on its, patented T cell measurement technology. The company’s first product is the T-SPOT(R). Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $19.00 price target on Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Oxford Immunotec Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

NASDAQ:OXFD opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $371.86 million, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of -0.26. Oxford Immunotec Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $39,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXFD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,087,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 65,718 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 27,384 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for underserved immune-regulated conditions. Its development activities principally focus on the areas of infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease, and immune-oncology.

