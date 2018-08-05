OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OVCHY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th.

Shares of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR opened at $16.72 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $21.27.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides a range of products and services to individuals, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, bancassurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

