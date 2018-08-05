OST (OST) Reaches Market Cap of $16.96 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last week, OST has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One OST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000639 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, Huobi and OKEx. OST has a total market capitalization of $16.96 million and approximately $313,732.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003471 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014003 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000433 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00393742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00192507 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000199 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013943 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000830 BTC.

OST Profile

OST was first traded on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,074,898 tokens. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official website is ost.com

OST Token Trading

OST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

