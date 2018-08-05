Origin Sport (ORS) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.90 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0736 or 0.00001028 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $5.67 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

APIS (APIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013290 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) uses the hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,429,488 tokens. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

