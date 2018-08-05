Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) Given $8.25 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $8.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Orchid Island Capital an industry rank of 115 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital traded down $0.04, hitting $8.03, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 483,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,151. The company has a market capitalization of $419.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.38. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $10.47.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). sell-side analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.45%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 52,065 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 9,899 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 20,941 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 78,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

