Oasis Petroleum (OAS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The energy producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $421.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Oasis Petroleum’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Oasis Petroleum to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oasis Petroleum opened at $12.26 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 613.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, VP Michael H. Lou sold 16,000 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 434,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,336,946.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Taylor L. Reid sold 30,000 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $366,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,232,534 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,565.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OAS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Williams Capital set a $13.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Stephens set a $15.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $13.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

