NOW (DNOW) Trading 1.3% Higher After Strong Earnings

NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $17.18 and last traded at $17.67. 240,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 975,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NOW in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NOW from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NOW from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NOW by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NOW by 389.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 135,800 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of NOW by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 625,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 179,212 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.11 and a beta of 0.97.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services.

