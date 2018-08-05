Novanta (NOVT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Novanta from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th.

Shares of Novanta traded down $2.20, hitting $65.00, on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 106,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.50. Novanta has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Novanta had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Novanta will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at $652,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novanta by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 200,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 20,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

