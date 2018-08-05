NEXT’s (NXT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NXT. UBS Group lifted their price target on NEXT from GBX 5,750 ($75.55) to GBX 6,600 ($86.72) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,300 ($82.77) to GBX 6,700 ($88.03) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. HSBC lifted their price target on NEXT from GBX 4,600 ($60.44) to GBX 5,550 ($72.92) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. AlphaValue raised NEXT to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEXT has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,744.91 ($62.34).

Shares of LON NXT opened at GBX 5,662 ($74.39) on Wednesday. NEXT has a 12 month low of GBX 3,565 ($46.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,355 ($70.36).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

