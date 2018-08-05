Needham & Company LLC Raises Square (SQ) Price Target to $75.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SQ. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Square from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Square from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.29.

Get Square alerts:

Square traded down $4.29, reaching $68.36, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,933,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,456,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of -683.60 and a beta of 4.13. Square has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $73.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Square had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $385.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $130,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 526,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,756,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $22,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 468,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,133.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,237,190 shares of company stock worth $75,240,756 in the last ninety days. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Square by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 97,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 67,647 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 736.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.