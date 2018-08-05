Needham & Company LLC Increases Clean Harbors (CLH) Price Target to $74.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Clean Harbors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Harbors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Clean Harbors from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.78.

Shares of CLH traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,046. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $44.74 and a 1-year high of $64.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $849.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $441,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,032.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Bouldin sold 2,519 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $129,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,852 shares of company stock valued at $5,979,778. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

