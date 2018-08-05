Needham & Company LLC Increases Clean Harbors (CLH) Price Target to $74.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Clean Harbors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Harbors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Clean Harbors from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.78.
Shares of CLH traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,046. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $44.74 and a 1-year high of $64.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
In related news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $441,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,032.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Bouldin sold 2,519 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $129,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,852 shares of company stock valued at $5,979,778. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.
