Myokardia Inc (MYOK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Myokardia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 150,000 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,350,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,430.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $726,840 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myokardia by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,920,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,859,000 after purchasing an additional 521,031 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myokardia by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,717,000 after purchasing an additional 175,546 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the 4th quarter valued at $20,661,000. Foresite Capital Management III LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myokardia by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 392,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after purchasing an additional 87,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myokardia by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 279,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

MYOK traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.15. 261,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,816. Myokardia has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 3.50.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Myokardia had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 235.47%. The business had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 million. analysts forecast that Myokardia will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

