MUSE Market Capitalization Hits $4.50 Million (MUSE)

MUSE (CURRENCY:MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last week, MUSE has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. MUSE has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $1,360.00 worth of MUSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MUSE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MUSE alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00100038 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012784 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00021818 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00001145 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000642 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000231 BTC.

SounDAC (MUSE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000499 BTC.

MUSE Profile

MUSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2017. MUSE’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. MUSE’s official Twitter account is @peertracks and its Facebook page is accessible here . MUSE’s official website is museblockchain.com . The official message board for MUSE is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html

Buying and Selling MUSE

MUSE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MUSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MUSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MUSE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.