Msci (MSCI) Price Target Raised to $192.00

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) had its price objective raised by Cantor Fitzgerald to $192.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MSCI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Msci from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “$171.53” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Msci from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Msci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $3.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.82. 720,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Msci has a 1 year low of $106.13 and a 1 year high of $176.88.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $363.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.01 million. Msci had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 111.18%. Msci’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. equities analysts predict that Msci will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Msci news, insider Richard J. Napolitano sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $520,269.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,707. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Msci by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 12,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in Msci by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Msci by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Msci by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Msci by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

