Morpheus Labs (MITX) Price Tops $0.0165 on Exchanges

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 5th. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $783,807.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Qryptos and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003469 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014148 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000435 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00390912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00193051 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000198 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000825 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs’ genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,560,198 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Qryptos and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

