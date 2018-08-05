Morningstar (MORN) Receives News Impact Score of 0.16

News headlines about Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Morningstar earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.8580142160989 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MORN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Morningstar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of Morningstar opened at $130.40 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. Morningstar has a 1 year low of $79.54 and a 1 year high of $140.61.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $252.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 16.15%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th.

In other news, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $2,081,182.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,699,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,245,039.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 22,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.86, for a total value of $2,402,649.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,752,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,750,055.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 338,410 shares of company stock worth $41,248,041. Corporate insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

