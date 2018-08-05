Mitchells & Butlers (MAB) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reissued a reduce rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.28) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.76) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Friday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Mitchells & Butlers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 258 ($3.39).

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers opened at GBX 245.20 ($3.22) on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52-week low of GBX 219.90 ($2.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 284.80 ($3.74).

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Phil Urban purchased 16,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £39,752.18 ($52,229.90).

Mitchells & Butlers plc managed pubs and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates through Retail Operating Business and Property Business segments. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Oak Tree Pubs, Crown Carveries, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

