MinexCoin Price Reaches $7.04 on Exchanges (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One MinexCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $7.04 or 0.00100489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Exmo. During the last week, MinexCoin has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. MinexCoin has a market cap of $28.27 million and $61,396.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014244 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012248 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000413 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00379827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00197671 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000189 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013397 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000802 BTC.

MinexCoin Coin Profile

MinexCoin (MNX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 5,945,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,013,632 coins. The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com . MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, HitBTC, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

