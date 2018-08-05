Minex Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (MINEX)

Minex (CURRENCY:MINEX) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last week, Minex has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Minex has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $36.00 worth of Minex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014421 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012269 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000412 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00381101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00198009 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000185 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013320 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Minex Profile

Minex launched on July 4th, 2017. Minex’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens. Minex’s official Twitter account is @MINEX_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minex is minexteam.com

Minex Token Trading

Minex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minex using one of the exchanges listed above.

