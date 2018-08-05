Mincoin Price Hits $0.0167 on Exchanges (MNC)

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Mincoin has a total market capitalization of $78,414.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mincoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mincoin has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mincoin Profile

Mincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 4,708,463 coins. The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mincoin’s official message board is www.mincoinforum.com . The official website for Mincoin is www.mincoin.us . Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mincoin Coin Trading

Mincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

