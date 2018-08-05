Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $2.28 Million Holdings in LendingClub Corp (LC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 327,326 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.14% of LendingClub worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LendingClub by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 816,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 15,067 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 60.2% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 45,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 23.1% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 101,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter worth about $135,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub opened at $3.93 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. LendingClub Corp has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.56.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.62 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that LendingClub Corp will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

LC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised LendingClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on LendingClub from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on LendingClub from $3.50 to $4.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $5.00 price target on LendingClub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

In related news, Director Simon Williams sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,389 shares in the company, valued at $508,420.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Bogan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $697,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and unsecured small business loans.

