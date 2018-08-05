Microvision (MVIS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday. They currently have $1.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology. “

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on Microvision and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th.

Shares of Microvision stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,786. Microvision has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of -0.34.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Microvision had a negative net margin of 223.33% and a negative return on equity of 356.21%. The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Microvision will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVIS. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microvision in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Microvision in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Microvision by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 173,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 104,816 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Microvision by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,706,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

About Microvision

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology comprises micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

