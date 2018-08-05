Medallion Financial (MFIN) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

MFIN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallion Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Sandler O’Neill set a $5.00 price objective on Medallion Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th.

Shares of MFIN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.54. 18,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,380. The firm has a market cap of $133.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 36.91, a current ratio of 36.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $5.86.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The credit services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 million. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 80.33%. equities research analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallion Financial news, Director Allan J. Tanenbaum bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,841.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medallion Financial stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,912 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 1.55% of Medallion Financial worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

