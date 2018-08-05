Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This is a boost from Marlin Business Services’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Marlin Business Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years. Marlin Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marlin Business Services to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

Marlin Business Services stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.30 million, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.91. Marlin Business Services has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $31.95.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 11.98%. equities analysts forecast that Marlin Business Services will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRLN. ValuEngine raised shares of Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th.

In other news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of Marlin Business Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $29,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Sherlock sold 1,700 shares of Marlin Business Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $51,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $169,804. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides equipment financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. It finances approximately 100 categories of equipment, including commercial and industrial, restaurant, auto, medical, VOIP, and printing equipment, as well as computer software, copiers, cash registers, dental implant systems, and other commercial equipment.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.