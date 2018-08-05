MARK.SPACE (MRK) Price Hits $0.0176

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One MARK.SPACE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, IDEX, BTC-Alpha and Qryptos. MARK.SPACE has a total market capitalization of $8.49 million and $1.31 million worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MARK.SPACE has traded 30% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

APIS (APIS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014044 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000900 BTC.

MARK.SPACE Profile

MARK.SPACE (CRYPTO:MRK) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,351,513 tokens. The official message board for MARK.SPACE is medium.com/@markspace . MARK.SPACE’s official website is mark.space . The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace . MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio

MARK.SPACE Token Trading

MARK.SPACE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, IDEX, BTC-Alpha and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARK.SPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARK.SPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

