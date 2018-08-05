MannKind (MNKD) PT Set at $4.00 by HC Wainwright

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) has been given a $4.00 price target by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 247.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Maxim Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.51.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. 11,298,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,874. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.43.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. analysts predict that MannKind will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MannKind by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,534,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,802 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MannKind in the 1st quarter worth about $2,575,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MannKind by 544.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,039,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 878,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MannKind by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 70,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in MannKind in the 1st quarter worth about $608,000. 19.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

