Magnet 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10,066.00 (MAG)

Magnet (CURRENCY:MAG) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. In the last week, Magnet has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. One Magnet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and CoinExchange. Magnet has a market capitalization of $381,238.00 and approximately $10,066.00 worth of Magnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009928 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00017057 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00016310 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001553 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000103 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Magnet Coin Profile

Magnet (MAG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Magnet’s total supply is 31,893,927 coins and its circulating supply is 31,643,927 coins. Magnet’s official Twitter account is @magnetwork_io . Magnet’s official website is magnetwork.io . The Reddit community for Magnet is /r/magnetwork_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Magnet

Magnet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

