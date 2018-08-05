Madison Square Garden (MSG) Price Target Raised to $315.00 at Morgan Stanley

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MSG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Madison Square Garden from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $233.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Madison Square Garden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Macquarie upgraded Madison Square Garden from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Madison Square Garden from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $294.20.

Madison Square Garden stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $311.14. The stock had a trading volume of 134,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,218. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -280.31, a P/E/G ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.44. Madison Square Garden has a one year low of $205.22 and a one year high of $330.00.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $459.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.89 million. Madison Square Garden had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. analysts predict that Madison Square Garden will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment House LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the second quarter worth about $237,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 837.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises, as well as promotes, produces, and/or presents a range of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

