Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “lululemon has outperformed the industry in the past three months, mainly attributable to a robust surprise trend driven by the progress on its strategy for 2020 and focus on ivivva’s remodeling. While first-quarter fiscal 2018 marked its fifth consecutive earnings beat, sales topped estimates for the 10th straight quarter. Results were mainly driven by synergies from product innovation, international expansion and digital acceleration, which collectively reflect strength of the company’s business. Improvements in product margins and cost efficiencies, as well as the introduction of new store formats aided results. Moreover, the company provided an encouraging outlook for the second quarter and raised its view for fiscal 2018. However, stiff competition and volatile consumer spending patterns may pose concerns. The rise in competition has been a threat to margins.”

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LULU. Cowen lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica opened at $126.08 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of -0.03. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $130.49.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The apparel retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.69 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 10.89%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 17,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $2,170,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,210,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.