Lovesac Co’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Lovesac’s (NASDAQ:LOVE) quiet period will end on Monday, August 6th. Lovesac had issued 3,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 27th. The total size of the offering was $56,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lovesac in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Lovesac opened at $20.00 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $25.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,761,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,075,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,433,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at $519,000. 0.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

