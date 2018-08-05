Local Coin Swap Price Down 16.3% Over Last 24 Hours (LCS)

Local Coin Swap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Local Coin Swap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Local Coin Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Local Coin Swap has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $163,066.00 worth of Local Coin Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Local Coin Swap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003463 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012812 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014168 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000435 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00388808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00192964 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000198 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013843 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Local Coin Swap Profile

Local Coin Swap was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Local Coin Swap’s total supply is 72,732,420 tokens. Local Coin Swap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . Local Coin Swap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . Local Coin Swap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ . The Reddit community for Local Coin Swap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Local Coin Swap Token Trading

Local Coin Swap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Local Coin Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Local Coin Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Local Coin Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Local Coin Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Local Coin Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.