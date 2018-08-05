Limoneira (LMNR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

LMNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Monday, June 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Limoneira from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Limoneira traded up $0.50, reaching $28.51, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $28.59.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $43.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.70 million. Limoneira had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 7.15%. equities research analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 226,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the second quarter valued at about $3,156,000. SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the first quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. 26.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Fresh Lemons segment markets and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers.

