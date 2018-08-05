Limbach (LMB) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Limbach earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the construction company an impact score of 44.5098558732657 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts have weighed in on LMB shares. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Limbach and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Limbach from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.

Limbach remained flat at $$10.85 during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 10,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $81.83 million, a PE ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.41. Limbach has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $15.22.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The construction company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.65). Limbach had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $120.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.75 million. equities analysts expect that Limbach will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles A. Bacon III sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $47,729.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,871 shares of company stock worth $76,749 over the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

