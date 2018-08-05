LightChain (LIGHT) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

LightChain (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last seven days, LightChain has traded 44.6% lower against the dollar. LightChain has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $614,641.00 worth of LightChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LightChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003483 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012911 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014205 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000434 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00388751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00193298 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000201 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013676 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000821 BTC.

LightChain Token Profile

LightChain’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. LightChain’s official website is www.lightchain.one . LightChain’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

Buying and Selling LightChain

LightChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LightChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LightChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LightChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

