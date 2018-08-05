Level Up Coin (LUC) Trading Down 10.5% Over Last Week

Level Up Coin (CURRENCY:LUC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 5th. In the last week, Level Up Coin has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Level Up Coin token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. Level Up Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $13,141.00 worth of Level Up Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003484 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012990 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014270 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000424 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00382554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00192202 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000191 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013611 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000811 BTC.

About Level Up Coin

Level Up Coin launched on February 12th, 2018. Level Up Coin’s total supply is 1,308,800,000 tokens. Level Up Coin’s official Twitter account is @play_2_live and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Level Up Coin is medium.com/play2live . Level Up Coin’s official website is play2live.io . The Reddit community for Level Up Coin is /r/Play2Live and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Level Up Coin

Level Up Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CoinBene, YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level Up Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level Up Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Level Up Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

