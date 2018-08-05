Legacy Reserves LP Unit (LGCY) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit (NASDAQ:LGCY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

LGCY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 14th.

Legacy Reserves LP Unit traded down $0.25, hitting $4.87, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 294,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,868. Legacy Reserves LP Unit has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Legacy Reserves LP Unit (NASDAQ:LGCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.17). Legacy Reserves LP Unit had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $139.28 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Baines Creek Capital, Llc acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $444,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 472,884 shares of company stock worth $2,927,070 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit during the first quarter worth $587,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit during the second quarter worth $4,477,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit by 1,701.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 73,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit during the second quarter worth $551,000. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Legacy Reserves LP Unit

Legacy Reserves LP acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned interests in producing oil and natural gas properties in 606 fields comprising 10,492 gross productive wells, including 3,497 operated and 6,995 non-operated wells located in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Piceance Basin of Colorado, Texas Panhandle, Wyoming, North Dakota, Montana, Oklahoma, and other states.

