Lands’ End (LE) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.11

Media coverage about Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lands’ End earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.4088698188827 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ LE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.70. The stock had a trading volume of 102,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,839. The company has a market capitalization of $805.30 million, a P/E ratio of 352.86 and a beta of -0.33. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $299.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Lands’ End currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products. The company sells its products online through landsend.com, and affiliated specialty and international Websites; direct mail catalogs; and retail locations primarily at Lands' End Shops at Sears, Lands' End stores, and international shop-in-shops.

