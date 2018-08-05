Kornit Digital (KRNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 6th. Analysts expect Kornit Digital to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $31.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.42 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect Kornit Digital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Kornit Digital opened at $18.80 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.67 million, a P/E ratio of 151.25 and a beta of 0.30. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. The company focuses on the direct-to-garment and roll-to-roll segments of the printed textile industry. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

