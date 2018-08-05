Keywords Studios (KWS) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KWS. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,060 ($27.07) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Friday, June 15th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($28.64) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Monday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,848 ($24.28).

Keywords Studios opened at GBX 1,742 ($22.89) on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Keywords Studios has a 52 week low of GBX 570 ($7.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,848 ($24.28).

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

Analyst Recommendations for Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)

