Keywords Studios (KWS) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KWS. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,060 ($27.07) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Friday, June 15th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($28.64) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Monday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,848 ($24.28).

Keywords Studios opened at GBX 1,742 ($22.89) on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Keywords Studios has a 52 week low of GBX 570 ($7.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,848 ($24.28).

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

