KAZ Minl PLC/ADR (KZMYY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

KAZ Minl PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KZMYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAZ Minl PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. HSBC cut shares of KAZ Minl PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KAZ Minl PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th.

KAZ Minl PLC/ADR opened at $3.95 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.03. KAZ Minl PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $7.59.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. It operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in eastern Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

