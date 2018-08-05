Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.06

News stories about Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kala Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 44.50645800915 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.21, hitting $12.62, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 77,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,957. The company has a market capitalization of $310.71 million and a PE ratio of -2.16. The company has a current ratio of 20.40, a quick ratio of 20.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). equities research analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. Its product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; INVELTYS that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

