Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

KALU has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaiser Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.88.

KALU traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.87. 102,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,253. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12-month low of $90.93 and a 12-month high of $119.66. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $415.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.95 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.22%.

In other news, VP Melinda C. Ellsworth sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.23, for a total value of $123,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Neal E. West sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $74,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,406 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 30.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

