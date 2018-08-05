JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€2.90” Price Target for Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ISP. UBS Group set a €3.05 ($3.59) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.85 ($3.35) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Bank of America set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €3.04 ($3.58).

Shares of BIT ISP opened at €3.08 ($3.62) on Thursday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 52-week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Banking, Internat Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, and Asset Management business units. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

